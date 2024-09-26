WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,988 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth $55,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 80.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.85 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 7.77%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Read Our Latest Report on WSC

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,833,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.