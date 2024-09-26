Winpak (TSE:WPK) PT Set at C$55.00 by National Bankshares

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$55.00 price objective by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPK. CIBC increased their price target on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Winpak Stock Up 1.3 %
Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.89 million during the quarter. Winpak had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Winpak will post 3.5700713 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates is Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery segments. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, high-performance pouch, and high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, as well as shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
