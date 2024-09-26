Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,566,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,247,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 54.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,330,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 469,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,603,000 after buying an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,376,000 after buying an additional 146,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $11,850,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $106.03 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.23.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

