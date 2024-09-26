WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 52.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the first quarter valued at $406,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WCBR stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.78.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

