WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 908,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the previous session’s volume of 386,971 shares.The stock last traded at $33.27 and had previously closed at $32.32.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.