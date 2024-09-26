WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.99

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.85, with a volume of 68804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

