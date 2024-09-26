WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.00

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.94, with a volume of 1298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $601.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 164.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 794,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

