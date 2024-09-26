WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.34

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.34 and last traded at $54.31, with a volume of 316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $546 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOL. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

