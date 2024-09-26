WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.23

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.23 and last traded at $69.16, with a volume of 2293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,117,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $14,929,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

