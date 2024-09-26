WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.21

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DES – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 32.21 ($0.43) and traded as high as GBX 34.38 ($0.46). WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at GBX 33.95 ($0.45), with a volume of 80,832 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6.6% in the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 38.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index measuring the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

