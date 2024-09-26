Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.01). 4,036,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,841,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.92.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

