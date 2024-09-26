Wolfe Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wolfe Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elevance Health in a research report issued on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research analyst J. Lake now forecasts that the company will earn $6.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Wolfe Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $41.69 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $57.82 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.04 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

ELV stock opened at $520.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $535.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $529.87. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $431.38 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 66.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.