Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Update

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $118.19 and a 52 week high of $176.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.7712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.