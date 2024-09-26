Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0465 per share on Thursday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Woolworths Price Performance
Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Woolworths has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39.
Woolworths Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Woolworths
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.