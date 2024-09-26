Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $570.04

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 570.04 ($7.63) and traded as high as GBX 659 ($8.82). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 639 ($8.56), with a volume of 150,819 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.70) to GBX 700 ($9.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 625.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 570.04. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.90), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($28,417.65). In other news, insider David Stevenson bought 462 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.69) per share, with a total value of £2,998.38 ($4,014.97). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 3,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.90), for a total value of £21,222.30 ($28,417.65). Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

