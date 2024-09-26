Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.14. 6,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

