Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Worthington Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Worthington Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of WOR opened at $42.74 on Thursday. Worthington Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $69.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $26,329,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $19,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,833 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 172,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $3,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

