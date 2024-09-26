Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) PT Lowered to $46.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $52.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

WOR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Worthington Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.