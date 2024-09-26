Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Shares Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $46.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Worthington Enterprises traded as low as $40.73 and last traded at $40.73. Approximately 203,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 287,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 4.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 60,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 255.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $257.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.05 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

