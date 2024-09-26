Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.59 and last traded at $90.55. Approximately 3,247,319 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,955,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.73.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,894.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.