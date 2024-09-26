X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.54

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.54 and last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 2171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market cap of $773.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of X-trackers International Real Estate ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

