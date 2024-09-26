XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XChange TEC.INC Stock Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ:XHG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. XChange TEC.INC has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

