XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Down 51.9% in September

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
XChange TEC.INC Stock Down 16.7 %
NASDAQ:XHG opened at $1.00 on Thursday. XChange TEC.INC has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $15.59.
XChange TEC.INC Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XChange TEC.INC
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for XChange TEC.INC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XChange TEC.INC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.