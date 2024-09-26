XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Trading Up 12.7%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 8,480,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 12,893,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Get XPeng alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XPEV

XPeng Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.75.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Natixis purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in XPeng by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 2,615.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

(Get Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.