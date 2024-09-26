XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in XPO by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in XPO by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of XPO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.18.

XPO Stock Down 1.1 %

XPO stock opened at $113.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

