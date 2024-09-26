Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.7% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18,219.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 151,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

CHD stock opened at $102.95 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

