Xponance Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 390.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after purchasing an additional 79,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,987 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.