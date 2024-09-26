Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $102,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,837,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 2,707.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 197,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,539,000 after acquiring an additional 156,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 795.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 160,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,190,000 after acquiring an additional 142,348 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AVY. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (down previously from $254.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.36.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $218.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,745,870.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.