Xponance Inc. Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after buying an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after buying an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,158,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,866,000 after acquiring an additional 320,002 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

