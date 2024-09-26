Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $181.34 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $184.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,178,047.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,970 shares of company stock worth $3,172,757 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

