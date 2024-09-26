Xponance Inc. Sells 19,545 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,667 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 19,545 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 153,820 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 14,105.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.86 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.