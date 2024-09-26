Xponance Inc. Sells 2,201 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 2,134.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,251,163,000 after purchasing an additional 64,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 187,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners raised shares of Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.50.

Waters Stock Down 1.1 %

WAT stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day moving average of $324.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

