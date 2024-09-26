Xponance Inc. Sells 32,301 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.9% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $84,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 30,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 137,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,579,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,550,000 after purchasing an additional 974,886 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $210.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.14. The company has a market cap of $598.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

