Xponance Inc. Sells 81 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $65,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

CSL opened at $437.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $235.79 and a 1-year high of $444.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.