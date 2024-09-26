Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 5,852 shares changing hands.

Xtant Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $88.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT Free Report ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Xtant Medical worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc provides regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons. It offers OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSelect DBM Putty to mold into any shape and compressed into bony voids; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty to deliver handling properties and ensure patient safety through validated terminal sterilization; 3Demin, a family of allografts that maximizes osteoconductivity and the osteoinductive potential of human bone; OsteoFactor, a processed allograft that contains retained growth factors found within the endosteum layer of allograft bone; OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix; and nanOss family of products that provide osteoconductive nano-structured hydroxyapatite and an engineered extracellular matrix bioscaffold collagen carrier.

