Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.47

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,212 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

