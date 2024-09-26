Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.48

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.48 and last traded at $52.44, with a volume of 3680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.12.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.18.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

