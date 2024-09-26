XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 19,401 Shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,401 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Seanergy Maritime were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 33.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 158,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $12.46 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $257.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.69 million. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 20.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

