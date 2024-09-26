XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 182.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 186,475 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 75.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $41.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.13. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

