XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 24,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $30.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.