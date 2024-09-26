XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,235 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
GE Vernova Price Performance
GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $257.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEV
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GE Vernova
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.