XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,235 GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $255.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.02. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $257.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEV shares. William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.66.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

