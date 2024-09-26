XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) by 990.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,421 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Taseko Mines worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,904,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after acquiring an additional 755,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 87.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 229,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 752.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 703,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 621,352 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Shares of TGB opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.15.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $100.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.01 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Taseko Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.