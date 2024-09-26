XTX Topco Ltd Buys 15,888 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 15.0% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 24.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 35.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 936,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Arcos Dorados from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

ARCO opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

