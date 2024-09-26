XTX Topco Ltd Buys 20,270 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 94.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 828,984 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,425,000 after buying an additional 482,872 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $1,673,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $2,381,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RSI stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.71 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,356,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 108,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $1,032,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.