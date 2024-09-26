XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 453.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MEG opened at $28.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $959.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.59 million. Equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

