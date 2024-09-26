XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,858.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,470,000 after buying an additional 616,301 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,122,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. Analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMRN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.84.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

