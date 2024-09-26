XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,385,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,858,000 after acquiring an additional 500,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,560,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,739,000 after purchasing an additional 306,168 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 778.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 335,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 260,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,055,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after buying an additional 232,222 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

