XTX Topco Ltd Has $382,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 6.2% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 93.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

