XTX Topco Ltd Has $395,000 Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the second quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $129.97 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.20, a PEG ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.84.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

