XTX Topco Ltd Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Turning Point Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPB

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.

About Turning Point Brands

(Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.