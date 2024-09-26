XTX Topco Ltd Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Turning Point Brands worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands
In other news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on TPB
Turning Point Brands Stock Performance
NYSE TPB opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.65.
Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 12.33%.
About Turning Point Brands
Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turning Point Brands
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.