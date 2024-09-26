XTX Topco Ltd Has $398,000 Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 44.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 256.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Price Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $116.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.55. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Cuts Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Ryanair from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryanair to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.67.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

